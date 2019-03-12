Memphis 901 FC helps USL post record attendance for opening weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC was a key contributor to a huge opening weekend for the United Soccer League Championship Division.
901 FC posted the 4th largest crowd in the league for its home opener Saturday night, with an announced sellout of 8,062 at AutoZone Park.
Another Newcomer, New Mexico United of Albuquerque, had the largest crowd of almost 13,000.
The league-wide total of more than 91,000 for 17 matches is up 9 percent over last season.
Nashvillie’s entry comes in 8th for its opener with 5,356.
Memphis 901 FC’s next match is Saturday at 7 p.m. against Loudon United of Virginia.
