Memphis Grammy winners celebrate at Lafayette’s

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Who’s Who in Memphis Music converged in Overton Square on Tuesday to celebrate their Grammy wins.
The Memphis Chapter of the Recording Academy celebrated Mid-South Grammy nominees and winners at Lafayette's.
The talented musicians took part in a photo op before the ceremony.
We caught up with Grammy winner "Dr. Dave" Evans who won for the box set "Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” and Grammy nominee Victor Wainwright and The Train, nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
"I won the first one in 2003,” Evans said. “I had a nomination in the early 1980's. So, seems like about every 20 years.”
"It's a small but mighty tribe here,” Wainwright said. “These guys really put on a great event and we're really appreciative to be invited."
Wainwright started out playing on Beale Street. He said he made a pretty good living doing that and being nominated for a Grammy is a dream come true.
Past Grammy winners on hand included Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell who won a Record of the Year for Bruno Mar’s “Uptown Funk,” a record made in Memphis, and saxophonist Kirk Whalum, a 12-time Grammy nominee and winner in 2011 fresh off a fundraiser in Uganda earlier this week.
