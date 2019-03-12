5 men detained after miles-long chase across Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Five men were detained after a miles-long chase.
Shelby County deputies were called about a robbery at a home on Rensslaer Drive.
When deputies were heading that way, they found the suspects fleeing and chased them.
The chase led all the way into Atoka before the men got out and ran.
Deputies detained five men after the foot chase.
A stolen gun was recovered from the scene.
One deputy was taken to the hospital with a minor injury from the foot chase. No one else was injured.
