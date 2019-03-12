Mid-South states among the least educated in the U.S., study says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With BLS data showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income and lower unemployment rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Most & Least Educated States in the U.S.
In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 20 key categories. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.
Mississippi and Arkansas rank in the lowest percentile of high school diploma holders and higher education seekers for college, graduate, and post graduate degrees.
How educated is Tennessee? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):
36th – % of High-School Diploma Holders
45th – % of Associate's Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults
41st – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders
36th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders
31st – Avg. University Quality
16th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.