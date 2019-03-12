Mississippi becomes first state to launch Students Against Violence app

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi is the first state to launch an app aimed at helping students struggling with issues like bullying, drug use and suicidal thoughts.
Destyni Bowie is a college student who developed severe anxiety after moving off for school. She’s now serving as a youth ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Health Mississippi.
“I dealt with it and I didn’t face it for the longest because I felt like I didn’t have anyone to talk to,” Bowie explained.
While she may have felt it, Bowie’s not alone. One in five teens experience some form of mental health disorder, most frequently depression and anxiety. For some, that turns into other issues, everything from suicidal thoughts, school violence, bullying, and self harm.
That’s why the Students Against Violence app was created. There are already apps with resources and information about many of the common issues facing teens, but this puts all of that in one place, something Bowie says is critical.
“We don’t talk to each other as much as we should," Bowie said. "We use our phones... whether its FaceTime, whether it’s Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, some of us use Facebook. But that’s what we know. So, meeting us where we are is an excellent thing.”
The Attorney General’s office is partnering with the Jason Foundation which focuses on suicide prevention and several state agencies and partners.
“Kids are looking online," said Attorney General Jim Hood. "They see where others are journaling and making statements about what they intend to do. And we adults aren’t. We in law enforcement would like to be, but the fact is the kids know it before we know it.”
The hope is that teachers and the friends of those facing issues like the ones detailed on the app can use it, not just the teens needing the help directly.
“Your friend finally comes to you and now you have the things to say," said Bowie. "Now you know what to say. You know how to be there for them. So now they don’t feel like they’re alone.”
The app is available for free download on iPhone and Android phones by searching “Students Against Violence MS”.
