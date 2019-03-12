Personnel records show MPD officers relieved of duty had prior incidents

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers remain relieved of duty after two separate altercations last week.
A closer look at these officers' records shows they both have been disciplined in the past for various infractions.
Officer Ozelle Toles is an 18-year MPD veteran.
Last Thursday night, he was involved in a single vehicle crash on New Byhalia Road in Collierville. He was later charged with driving under the influence.
According to his personnel file, the mounted patrol officer has had six incidents where he was involved in damaging his patrol car.
He was assigned to remedial driving training for one incident in 2004.
Officer Dartelle Joyner was also arrested last Thursday night
The 8-year veteran reportedly was seen outside twirling an ax in the air after an altercation with an unknown woman inside an East Memphis Restaurant.
Joyner's public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges were later dropped, and he's still the target of an internal investigation with MPD.
According to his file, Joyner was suspended for two days after an argument with his child's mother that escalated back in 2015.
Police were called, and Officer Joyner was suspended for two days for violating MPD's "personal conduct" code.
Tonight on WMC5 at 10, Kelli Cook will share what else she found in both of these officer’s files, including why one of these officers were disciplined for an incident outside of a nightclub.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.