New ordinance would allow shoppers to drink beer in craft beer stores

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Buying and drinking beer at the same time may soon become reality for Oxford citizens.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering an ordinance that would allow customers to drink draft beer at craft beer store locations. If the ordinance is approved, stores must comply with Alcohol Beverage Control Division license requirements and will not be able to sell wine or alcohol for tasting.
John Morgan, Alderman At-Large, said local stores will not become bars but may allow customers to sip and taste the beers.
Some local store owners are hoping for the approval after Jackson Beer Store owner Allen Jackson proposed the idea at the board’s January meeting.
“I believe the ordinance will pass because it’s already made it through the hardest step,” Jackson said. “I have a lot of customers who support this movement, and we just want to be able to serve our public like other parts of Mississippi are doing.”
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held in the City Hall Courtroom March 19 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.