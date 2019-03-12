Officer injured, woman killed in Panola County crash

SARDIS, MS (WMC) - An officer was injured in a crash with another vehicle Monday night, according to Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.
Sheriff Darby said the driver of the second vehicle has died, and the officer was airlifted to Regional Medical Center.
Officials confirm the deceased driver is a woman, but her identity has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Our crews on the scene report a large police presence at the Sardis exit of I-55.
The crash happened on East Lee Street (Highway 315), about 100 yards from I-55 in Sardis.
WMC5 crews are en route to Sardis and the hospital. Stay tuned for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.