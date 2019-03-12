Ole Miss head coach wins SEC Coach of the Year

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
Davis takes home the award in his first year in Oxford, turning the Rebels around instantly from 12 wins a year ago to a 20-11 record in 2018-19.
The eight win improvement is best among Power 5 schools as the Rebels look to secure its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.
"First of all, I would like to thank Ross Bjork for giving me this wonderful opportunity at Ole Miss," the Rebel head coach said. "It's an honor to be recognized among such an elite group of coaches that we have in the SEC. A huge thanks to the hard work of our coaching staff, support staff and players that make these awards possible."
Two of Davis' top players were also given All-SEC nods.
Junior guard Breein Tyree was named to the All-SEC first team.
Teammate Terence Davis, a Southaven High School graduate, was named to the second team in his senior season.
