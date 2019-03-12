SCS looking into education savings account proposed by TN Gov. Bill Lee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Questions remain about how much an Education Savings Account system proposed by Governor Bill Lee would actually cost taxpayers.
The governor laid out his plan for increased school choice last week.
Shelby County Schools said it's still looking into the proposed program and its potential impact as new figures about Gov. Lee's proposal surface.
“I just read a high-level balcony response,” said SCS Chief Academic Officer Antonio Burt. “I haven't had a chance to dissect it.”
Burt said Tuesday he hasn’t delved into the details of Gov. Lee’s education savings account proposal that the governor first rolled out last Monday at the State of the State address in Nashville.
Gov. Lee rolled the proposal out again in Memphis at a separate State of West Tennessee address on Thursday.
“My ESA plan will actually strengthen public schools and provide choices for parents at the same time,” Gov. Lee said.
The plan would allocate $25 million in the next budget year to education savings accounts, which gives students from underperforming districts access to government funds to pay for a school of their choice.
The Tennessean in Nashville reports the program wouldn't begin until the 2021 school year, at which point there would be a pot of $50 million already set aside as startup funds.
Districts could receive grants for up to three years to recoup any funds they may miss out on because of losses of students.
Teachers unions are already speaking out.
“It’s a war waged against public education,” said Tikelia Rucker from Tennessee Teachers United.
Gov. Lee’s administration acknowledged to lawmakers in Nashville that taxpayers would be on the hook for the ballooning costs of the proposal if passed.
WMC5 reached out to a spokesperson for Gov. Lee to get a statement to address some of those concerns but has not heard back.
