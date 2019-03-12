Showers possible today, storm chances tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday and give us a high chance for rain. Although scattered showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon, the bulk of the rain will not arrive until after 5 pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue all night and into early Thursday. Severe chances are low, but a few storms with strong winds are possible. This weather system will produce around 2 inches of rain. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday.