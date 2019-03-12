Showers possible today, storm chances tomorrow

It will be cloudy with a chance for a few showers today. Any rain will be spotty and light this morning and afternoon. Highs today will once again climb to the mid 60s. It will be dry and cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s. We are tracking storm chances for Wednesday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 64.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 56.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday and give us a high chance for rain. Although scattered showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon, the bulk of the rain will not arrive until after 5 pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue all night and into early Thursday. Severe chances are low, but a few storms with strong winds are possible. This weather system will produce around 2 inches of rain. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool all weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we do not have any rain in the forecast this weekend and there will be ample sunshine.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB