Strong storm system arrives Wednesday

Mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind turning southeast at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Windy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times. A few showers are possible during the day, but the main line of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday evening between 6 and 9 PM.
THURSDAY: Rain should end Thursday morning into midday with windy conditions and highs in the low 70s. Lows will drop into the 40s.
FRIDAY: Behind the front on Friday, high temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and cool conditions with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we will be rain-free for the entire weekend.
