Tigers’ Harris named to AAC All-Freshman team

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Former Cordova High School star Tyler Harris was named to the AAC’s All Freshman Team.
Harris now owns the Tigers record for most 3 pointers in a season with 67, breaking the mark set by Dajuan Wagner in his lone season as a Tiger back in 2002.
Harris, who averaged 11 points per game this season, says he just wants to keep improving.
“I remember when I started...first game, I didn’t score a point.” Harris said. “I just had to keep working, getting better as much as I can.”
The 5th seed Tigers will face 12th seed Tulane Thursday, 2 p.m. in round one of the AAC Tournament at FedExForum.
