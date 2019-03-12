Tipton County business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion, theft

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A Covington business owner is facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, property theft and several other charges.
David Whaley, 38, owns Whaley’s Auto Repair and Towing. He pleaded guilty to property theft of more than $10,000, failure to remit collected sales tax, tax evasion, falsifying vehicle registrations and falsifying a tax-exempt form.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Whaley’s charges stem from his failure to remit taxes collected from his customers. He also gave false documents when he registered vehicles at the Tipton County Clerk’s Office.
Whaley faces six years in prison and a $10,000 for the theft charge. He could also be sentenced to two years in prison and $3,000 fines for each of the other charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.
