City cleans storm drains ahead of expected rainfall

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The city of Memphis is preparing for heavy rain.
About 2-3 inches of rain is expected within a 24 hour span on Wednesday.
The city has started storm water preps, but they're also asking residents who know their homes or streets are prone to flooding to do the same.
The city's public works said it is cleaning storm drains--there are about 70,000 of them to clear across Memphis.
The Department of Public Works also wants homeowners to clear their gutters and downspouts, especially if your property is prone to flooding.
Some areas of Tennessee are still dealing with flooding from earlier this month.
TEMA will start assessing flood damage in 54 counties across the state later this week.
The state remains under a state of emergency, and Governor Bill Lee’s executive order to help allocate funds to flood recovery is in place until next month.
