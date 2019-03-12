‘Do your children have any of these apps?’ Police warn of potential dangers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Children are growing up in a digital world, where a variety of apps and information is at their little fingertips.
Police are warning parents about apps that could pose big risks.
With icons that resemble cuddly-looking characters, colorful designs or educational-looking illustrations, it’s hard to know exactly what the apps are designed to do.
The CALCULATOR% app, which resembles a calculator, is actually a secret app used to hide photos, video files, and browsing history, according to a post by the Huntersville Police Department.
“DO YOUR CHILDREN HAVE ANY OF THESE APPS?" police asked.
BIGO LIVE-LIVE STREAM, which depicts a little dinosaur-type character, may appear to be a children’s game. In reality, the app apparently lets teens stream live video of themselves that other users can comment on in real time.
OMEGLE is described by police as an online chat site that promotes chatting with strangers.
INSTAGRAM, SNAPCHAT AND BUMBLE are more commonly known accounts used by teens and adults, but children have reportedly been known to create fake accounts to join these apps.
LIVE.ME is one of many apps that allows users to share their location. The app is a live streaming video app that can use geolocation to share videos. "Users can earn 'coins' as a way to pay minors for photos," a photo shared by police says.
"In today’s digital world, it may seem difficult to protect your children from apps that may expose them to dangers. To help, we have compiled a list of apps we think you should know about,” police said.
