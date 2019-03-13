Express RB suffers knee injury in Atlanta

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Express are getting no breaks in their inaugural season in the new Alliance of American Football league.
Backup Running Back Sherman Badie, who ripped off an electrifying 56 yard run with a screen pass to set up Memphis’ second score at Atlanta last Saturday, injured a knee on the play.
The team is waiting for results of an MRI to announce the extent of the Injury. Head Coach Mike Singletary said at his Monday news conference it did not look good.
Badie was averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and a whopping 29 yards per catch on 3 grabs so far. The Express play at the Salt Lake Stallions Saturday at 3 p.m.
