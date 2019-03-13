Heavy Rain & Strong Storms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A shower or two will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry until evening. A strong cold front will arrive this evening and bring heavy rain and thunderstorms into the Mid-South. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight. Once thunderstorms move in, wind gusts could be even higher and with the saturated grounds, trees could topple over, which could result in some power outages this evening. Storms will start mostly after 6 pm and then continue overnight. Mild today with highs in the lower 70s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy & Breezy. 30%. Winds: S 15-25 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy & stormy. 90%. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Low: 65.
THURSDAY: Breezy with scattered showers and storms. 60%. Winds: SW 15-20 mph. High: 72
REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday, then clearing out in the evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop fast into the lower 40s Thursday night. Dry and sunny on Friday, but cooler with highs in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool but sunny all weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. The dry weather will remain through much of next week too.
