Heavy Rain & Strong Storms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A shower or two will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry until evening. A strong cold front will arrive this evening and bring heavy rain and thunderstorms into the Mid-South. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight. Once thunderstorms move in, wind gusts could be even higher and with the saturated grounds, trees could topple over, which could result in some power outages this evening. Storms will start mostly after 6 pm and then continue overnight. Mild today with highs in the lower 70s.