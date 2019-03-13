Hardaway hopes team gets hot at right time

“You could just tell by the way they were playing, they got that rhythm going and they were going to keep going," Hardaway said. "You can just kind of feel that, when teams get hot in the tournament. If you look around the nation, there’s not a lot of 1s vs 2s in the Championship game if you look at the tournaments that have already been won. I think Bradley was the 5th seed and they won. So I mean, some teams can get hot and they beat the number one seed to do that, so you can get hot and you can just see it.”