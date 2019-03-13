Hardaway hopes team gets hot at right time

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament set to start Thursday at FedExForum, the Memphis Tigers know this is their one sure ticket to get to the Big Dance.
That’s because the Tigers, as the 5th Seed, will have to win league postseason championship to guarantee an invite to the NCAA Tournament.
For that to happen, the U of M would have to win 4 games in 4 days, a feat that rarely happens.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says it’s not out of the realm of possibility, citing last year’s improbable run by Loyola-Chicago from a lightly regarded conference to the Final Four.
“You could just tell by the way they were playing, they got that rhythm going and they were going to keep going," Hardaway said. "You can just kind of feel that, when teams get hot in the tournament. If you look around the nation, there’s not a lot of 1s vs 2s in the Championship game if you look at the tournaments that have already been won. I think Bradley was the 5th seed and they won. So I mean, some teams can get hot and they beat the number one seed to do that, so you can get hot and you can just see it.”
The Tigers open AAC Tournament Play against Tulane on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at FedExForum.
