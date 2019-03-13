Memphis man, 19, charged in 2018 Halloween party shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Halloween party in October 2018.
Memphis police said Sadarius Hall is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of employing a firearm during a felony.
On Oct. 27, 2018, MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane. Officials were told five people, four of which were juveniles, were struck by gunfire.
During the course of the investigation, detectives developed several suspects and identified Hall as the person responsible for the shooting.
He was taken into custody and provided a written statement of admission to firing the shots.
