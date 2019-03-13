Norvell preps Tigers for spring football practice

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis basketball is set to begin the American Conference Tournament at FedExForum, but football is also in the air for the University of Memphis with spring practice opening this weekend.
Not only will the Tigers welcome incoming freshmen and JUCO transfers onto the the field, they’ll also welcome eight new faces on the coaching staff under head coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell, who’s entering his 4th year as the Tigers head coach having won more games than anyone in U of M football history at this point in their career, said it’s all about new beginnings for coaches and players alike.
“It’s truly just the beginning,” Norvell said. “Get a true sense of what our identity is, and what we want to build our Identity to be. And that’s going to be my biggest message to the football team. It’s really going to be a very competitive spring, and that’s really what i want to see on Saturday, the very first day. Guys come out and give and show just who that are what they’re building themselves to be and then put it into action.”
Tigers spring practice will feature 15 workouts beginning Saturday morning at the Murphy Athletic Complex The annual Friday Night Stripes Spring Football Game is April 12 at the Liberty Bowl.
