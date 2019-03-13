Parties exchange gunfire in parking lot of Christian Brothers campus

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are investigating shooting on the campus of Christian Brothers University.
An alert was sent to students about a shooting in the Maurelian lot on campus.
Campus police said they responded to the shots fired call after they got the alert from LiveSafe around 1:20 a.m.
The alert said the incident involved a female student and a man who is not a student who pulled into the parking lot followed by a white SUV.
The alert said two men inside the SUV demanded the female driver get out of the car, but she put it in reverse and hit the suspect vehicle several times before the suspects started firing shots.
The non-student passenger then reportedly returned fire.
No one was hurt in the exchange. Two parked cars were hit by gunfire.
The alert said the suspects sped away from the scene.
Campus police said the shots were fired by people who knew each other. They haven’t shared any other information at this time.
