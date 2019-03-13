Police ID Sardis officer involved in deadly crash

SARDIS, MS (WMC) - The Sardis Police Department has identified the officer involved in a deadly crash Monday night while chasing a suspect.
Police Chief Steven McLarty says Officer Alex Aikens, 32, is scheduled for surgery Wednesday after being injured in the crash that killed 32-year-old Ericka Hughes. Aikens remains at a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
According to investigators, Aikens crashed into Hughes’ car while chasing a suspect on a motorcycle Monday night on Highway 315, about a half mile west of I-55. It’s not clear what prompted the chase.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash. MHP plans to reconstruct the crash scene as part of the investigation.
