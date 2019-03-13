Strong thunderstorms and gusty winds today

A stray shower will be possible this morning and afternoon, but most of us will stay dry until this evening. A strong cold front will arrive this evening and bring thunderstorms into the Mid-South. It will be windy all day with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place until midnight. With the line of thunderstorms, wind gusts could be even higher. Trees could be knocked down, which could result in power outages this evening. Storms will start after 6 pm and then continue overnight. Highs today will be in the lower 70s.