Strong thunderstorms and gusty winds today

A stray shower will be possible this morning and afternoon, but most of us will stay dry until this evening. A strong cold front will arrive this evening and bring thunderstorms into the Mid-South. It will be windy all day with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place until midnight. With the line of thunderstorms, wind gusts could be even higher. Trees could be knocked down, which could result in power outages this evening. Storms will start after 6 pm and then continue overnight. Highs today will be in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 15-25 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, stormy. 90%. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Low: 65.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be another chance for showers and storms on Thursday, but rain will be more scattered. The best chances will eb in the morning and afternoon with everything clearing out in the evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday, but sunshine will return.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool all weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will remain sunny and dry this weekend through next week.
