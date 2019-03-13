Tracking a threat of storms Wednesday

THIS WEEK: We can expect a mild mainly dry night and start to the day tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms will approach the Mid-South tomorrow evening and move east through the area Wednesday night. Storms could produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH which could take down trees causing power outages. Flash flooding will also be possible with this system. The main timeframe for strong storms will be from 6 PM to midnight. Another fast moving line of storms is expected to develop early Thursday and could produce wind damage as well. Highs Thursday will reach the lower 70s followed by a clearing sky and low falling into the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.