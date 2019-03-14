Agricenter identified as potential location for National Institute of Food and Agriculture

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Agricenter International is in the running to become the new headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The Agricenter is one of 67 candidates for NIFA, which is under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA and Ernst & Young analyzed 136 applications, labor force statistics and travel requirements to choose the short list.
“It is an honor to be considered for the relocation of the NIFA headquarters,” said John Butler, Agricenter president. “I am confident in our ability to showcase all that Memphis and Shelby County have to offer.”
Agricenter International is a 1,000-acre farm and non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the knowledge and understanding of agriculture. It has a $524 million economic impact on the region, hosting more than 1.3 million visitors and educating 10,000 students each year.
The Agricenter is currently focused on the expansion of the Innovation District. The property already holds offices of Helena Agri-Enterprises, BASF, Ducks Unlimited headquarters and Case IH training center.
