Chelsea Clinton to speak on endangered animals at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Chelsea Clinton will speak at Memphis Zoo as part of her upcoming book tour.
Clinton will talk about her new children's book, "Don't Let Them Disappear: Twelve Endangered Species Across The Globe."
The book discusses endangered species like rhinos, tigers, whales, and pandas.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on April 23.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on April 23.

Tickets cost $25, which includes entrance for up to four family members and a signed copy of the book.
