Chelsea Clinton to speak on endangered animals at Memphis Zoo

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 14, 2019 at 6:51 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 7:00 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Chelsea Clinton will speak at Memphis Zoo as part of her upcoming book tour.

Clinton will talk about her new children's book, "Don't Let Them Disappear: Twelve Endangered Species Across The Globe."

The book discusses endangered species like rhinos, tigers, whales, and pandas.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on April 23.

You can purchase tickets for $25, which includes entrance for up to four family members and a signed copy of the book, by clicking here.

