First responders monument to be erected in Bartlett

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - Funds are nearly raised to build a First Responders Monument in Bartlett.
The monument will be built at Appling Lake, at the corner of Appling and Southern Way.
The committee established to build the monument hopes it will be a public place to recognize and appreciate those who protect and serve the community.
Brick pavers will be used along with walkway. Bricks to honor and/or in memory of a first responder may be purchased to be installed at the monument.
