Germantown homeowner says school, road construction causing dangerous water runoff

“This amount of rain in such a short period is considered a major storm event and the ground in the area is at 100 percent saturation,” Comas continued, “Erosion control measures required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to prevent sediment from collecting in existing storm drains diverted some of the water away from storm drains. The drainage and erosion control systems in the area did function properly and there was no property damage. Additional system improvements are scheduled to be installed before the road widening project is finished.”