1 in hospital after tree falls on house
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 14, 2019 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 7:46 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One person was sent to the hospital after a tree fell on a home.

The tree was toppled by strong winds Thursday morning and came crashing down on a house on Ethlyn Avenue.

Three adults and two children were sleeping inside when the tree came down.

Two people were in a bedroom when the tree fell, and they were forced to escape the home through a window.

One of those two was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

A tornado watch is active throughout the Mid-South until noon Thursday as severe weather has a chance to develop.

