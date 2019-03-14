1 in hospital after tree falls on house

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One person was sent to the hospital after a tree fell on a home.
The tree was toppled by strong winds Thursday morning and came crashing down on a house on Ethlyn Avenue.
Three adults and two children were sleeping inside when the tree came down.
Two people were in a bedroom when the tree fell, and they were forced to escape the home through a window.
One of those two was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
A tornado watch is active throughout the Mid-South until noon Thursday as severe weather has a chance to develop.
