MEM travelers react to 737 Max jets grounded worldwide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After days of pressure from lawmakers, including Memphis congressman Steve Cohen, the decision was finally made to ground all Boeing 737 Max jets.
However, it appears that travelers arriving at Memphis International don't have a whole lot to worry about.
“I just heard about it as I got off the plane,” said Howard Poppel, traveler.
Travelers coming into Memphis International Airport received the news that all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets are grounded until further notice.
“When I read yesterday that the UK and France had grounded them but we hadn’t I was really concerned so I was actually pleased to hear,” said Amy Cooper, traveler.
President Trump cited new information in the ongoing investigation into Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airline crash. The 737 Max went down just minutes after take-off, killing all on board.
“The United States has the greatest record in the world in aviation and we want to keep it that way, so I didn’t want to take any chances,” said Trump.
There are three airlines that fly into Memphis International Airport that have the grounded 737 Max jets in their fleet.
American and United confirmed they do not fly any of those planes into Memphis, leaving only Southwest.
“We do not anticipate any impact at MEM from the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft. It was not a regularly scheduled aircraft here,” said Glen Thomas, Memphis International Airport.
Southwest Airlines says grounded jets represents less than five percent of their daily flights.
Poppel says he doesn’t believe he was on one of the controversial aircraft, but questions if grounding the jets goes too far.
“It might be a little bit overkill, I think what they need to do is look at all jets now,” said Poppel.
