Memphis fans celebrate Tigers victory against Tulane in AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tigers fans celebrated in Downtown Memphis after winning their first AAC tournament game against Tulane.
Next up, the Tigers will play a tougher UCF team.
The good news is whether the Tigers keep winning or not, the city wins this weekend.
Thousands of fans are expected to make the trip, especially Friday night through Sunday, to see their team play for a chance to win the AAC Championship.
Hobie Ammerman and his friends came in from Derby, Kansas, an eight-hour drive. They are all Witchita State fans and they’re spending the whole weekend enjoying basketball and the Bluff City.
“It’s already great just being here with all the friends and everybody. And Memphis is a great town, we’ve been here before and it’s a lovely town. Good party town,” said Ammerman.
“It’s going to be a wild scene down here for the next couple days,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism President and CEO.
Combined with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, this weekend is expected to create $5 million to $6 million in economic benefit to downtown Memphis.
“We’ll take each game like Jeramiah said one by one,” said Head Coach Penny Hardaway. “We’ve already played these teams so we know what they’re gonna run.”
