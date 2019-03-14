Memphis pie shop named best in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis pie shop was named the best in the state.
"When I come in here, I anoint everything in here. God has blessed everything in here," Barbara Jackson said.
You could say Barbara Jackson's Whitehaven business O'Taste and See came about by divine intervention.
"I dropped my Bible in church. When I picked it up, I had already been contemplating on a name for the business, and it was Psalms 34:8, 'Oh taste and see that the Lord is good.' I said, 'This is going to be the name of my business.'"
Jackson has a passion for pies that started with an Easy Bake Oven.
"I burned that 100 watt light out," she said.
Jackson has been selling pies for 30 years, but for the last eight years she's had a store front that she calls the best kept secret in Whitehaven.
That secret may be getting out. O’Taste and See was featured by USA Today as the best pie shop in Tennessee.
She's serving up a number of sweet and savory pies, from taco pie to buttermilk chess pie to pecan pie.
“This is my dream. I’m living my dream,” Jackson said.
