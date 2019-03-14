Memphis police need help identifying suspect

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police need help identifying a man accused of aggravated assault.
Officers responded to a shooting Wednesday night in the 500 block of Holmes Road, where two people were struck by gunfire. One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Video shows the alleged suspect enter the Marathon gas station at Holmes and Tulane wearing a black shirt, black jeans, with a tattoo in the center of his forehead.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon. He is known to frequent the Westwood area.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)
