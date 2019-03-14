Memphis Tigers ready for AAC Tournament

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The mission is clear for the Memphis Tigers on the eve of American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament.
That’s 4-in-4, as in win four games in four days to guarantee a spot in the upcoming NCAA’s, and that’s been the goal for this Memphis Tiger team this entire season.
Penny Hardaway said nothing short of that. He’s been adamant about it.
Obviously, Memphis couldn’t take care of business in the regular season to secure a spot in the NCAA Tourney, but this is the Tigers’ one final shot.
They have to win every single game in the AAC Tourney at FedExForum to reach the goal Penny set for his team at the beginning of the season.
“The main reason, and what everybody says about us, is we play really well at home," Hardaway said. "It’s just something about this place. The fans are fantastic they give us that extra energy, being in your own bed, having everything here, and the energy of the city. It gives us an opportunity to win on any given night.”
The Tigers’ first test will be against Tulane. The Green Wave are winless in conference play, including two losses to Memphis this season.
If the Tigers advance they’ll play UCF. Memphis is 1-1 against the Knights this year.
The next test will be the toughest. It’s expected to be against #11 Houston. The Cougars won the AAC regular season title.
If the Tigers can get past the Cougs, then we’re looking at a possible championship between Memphis and most likely either Cincinnati or Temple.
Four games in four days... that’s the goal for Memphis.
It all starts with Tulane on Thursday, tipoff at 2 p.m. at FedExForum.
