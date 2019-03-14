Mid-South high school boys basketball teams compete in state championships

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mitchell made its tenth trip in 14 years to the Tennessee Boys State High School Championship in Murfreesboro.
Unfortunately, they fell in the Class-AA Quarterfinals to Knoxville Fulton 44-41 in overtime.
Mitchell’s season ends with a 22-11 record.
Meanwhile Wooddale won its first ever game in State Tournament Play, blowing out Knoxville Austin-East 79-61.
Oregon Signee Chandler Lawson just missing his 4th straight Double Double in post season play with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
The Cardinals advance to play Chatt. Brainerd on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Three-time defending State Champion Memphis East opens play in the Quarterfinals Thursday against Cleveland.
Over in Class-A, Manassas will take on Columbia.
