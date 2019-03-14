Midtown residents oppose construction of new town homes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Demolition crews were already at work on Jefferson Avenue Thursday as Midtown residents gathered downtown to fight what’s set to become their newest neighbor.
“It’s having a real impact on our neighborhood,” said Sharon Younger, who’s been a Midtown resident for years.
Younger’s talking about the four town homes set to be built at 2115 Jefferson Avenue. Similar to ones that are nearly finished across the street.
“When something comes into your neighborhood that is really out of scale with everything else you really feel it," said Younger.
Several dozen residents went to the Land Use Control Board meeting to speak out against the project.
Residents showed pictures, pointing out the new structure doesn’t fit in with the neighborhood’s Queen Anne and Victorian style homes.
“The existing one and certainly the proposed one are completely inappropriate for our neighborhood," one resident said.
Developers Petrauskas disagree - saying the town homes are good for the Midtown area.
“Our goal with this project is to increase home ownership on this block of Jefferson," said a spokesperson with the developers.
They say they’ve revised and updated the original design of the project after holding a public meeting in early March.
The Land Use Control Board voted 5-4 to let the project continue.
“We just want other investors to work with us (and) collaborate with us to create something that keeps that sense of place that’s really made our neighborhood desirable again," said Younger.
The board's decision can be appealed to City Council.
WMC’s request for an interview with the developer was declined.
