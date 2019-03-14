More showers and storms, staying windy today

As a cold front makes its final push through the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through late morning in Shelby County and until early afternoon in northwest Mississippi. A few storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. However, severe chances are low. It will stay windy today with southwest winds gusting to 45 mph. Highs will once again reach up to the lower 70s and lows dip into the lower 40s.