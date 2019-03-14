More showers and storms, staying windy today

As a cold front makes its final push through the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through late morning in Shelby County and until early afternoon in northwest Mississippi. A few storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. However, severe chances are low. It will stay windy today with southwest winds gusting to 45 mph. Highs will once again reach up to the lower 70s and lows dip into the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 20-25 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Low: 43.
FRIDAY: Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Friday. It will be dry with sunshine tomorrow. We will have cold conditions on Friday night with lows in the lower to mid 30s.
WEEKEND: It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Thankfully, it will be a sunny weekend so you can spend some time outside.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will also be dry, but a few showers will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s and lows will be in the lower 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB