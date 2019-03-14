250 people become U.S. citizens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On Thursday, 250 people became America's newest citizens in the Bluff City.
Two naturalization ceremonies were held at Benjamin Hooks Library.
We spoke with two of the 250 people who said it is a very special time in their lives.
“It’s a long time coming,” said Robert Tak from South Korea. “I've been in the country since 91, I graduated high school here. I'm ex-U.S. Air Force.”
“I feel good, like I won a million dollars,” said new citizen Jiselen Robinson. “Like I won the lottery. Now I can vote.”
People from 44 different countries were part of the day’s events.
