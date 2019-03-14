Police search for man who jumped from barge into Wolf River Lagoon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man believed to have jumped from a barge into the Wolf River Lagoon Thursday morning.
Officers are still searching the area near Second and Plum for the man who they believe may have tried to jump from a barge to the bank.
Police issued a City Watch earlier in the day for 41-year-old James Rosembaum who was last seen in that same area around 10:40 a.m. They say he is possibly distressed and may have harmed himself.
Police described Rosenbaum as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
The owner of the barge told WMC Action News 5 that she and her boyfriend found a man and woman on the barge Thursday morning. She says people have been stealing scrap metal for months and estimates they’ve lost thousands of dollars worth of items.
The barge owner’s girlfriend says they confronted the pair and threatened to call police. That’s when she says the man jumped into the water.
Police responded and took the woman into custody but haven’t located the man.
