Rain and thunderstorms moving through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Heavy rain & thunderstorms along with gusting winds will move from west to east through the area tonight with another round possible tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms WIND: SE 15-25 LOW: 65
THURSDAY: Scattered Storms Early WIND: SW 15-20 HIGH: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing WIND: W 10-15 LOW: 43
THIS WEEK: A cold front brings a line of rain and thunderstorms overnight with periods of heavy rain and strong gusting winds of 40+ MPH. A secondary line of rain storms will move from west to east beginning early tomorrow morning bring and exiting the area shortly after midday. Skies will clear Thursday night as cooler drier air moves in to the Mid-South. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.