Rain and thunderstorms moving through the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: A cold front brings a line of rain and thunderstorms overnight with periods of heavy rain and strong gusting winds of 40+ MPH. A secondary line of rain storms will move from west to east beginning early tomorrow morning bring and exiting the area shortly after midday. Skies will clear Thursday night as cooler drier air moves in to the Mid-South. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid 30s.