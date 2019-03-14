Severe weather impacting nation’s blood supply

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Severe weather across the country has left U.S. blood centers struggling to maintain adequate supplies.
Multiple donation centers canceled blood drives in Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota in recent weeks, resulting in a loss of nearly 1,000 blood donations.
Additional areas were cut off from blood donations because of the hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions, tornadoes, snow and flooding.
Donors in the Memphis area are being asked to donate as soon as possible to support the areas severely impacted and to rebuild the blood supply.
To donate, you must be at least 16 (with parental consent), 110 pounds and in good health. Find a list of Vitalant donation locations here.
