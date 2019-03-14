Tracking two rounds of rain and thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A potent low pressure system moving northeast through the Plains is having an impact right here in the Mid-South.
A primary cold front extending east from the low pressure system moves through the Mid-South Wednesday night bringing heavy rain, gusting winds, and a few thunderstorms.
This will be followed by a second line of storms that will move from west to east out of eastern Arkansas pushing across the area until early afternoon.
Here is timing and potential impacts for the two rounds of storms:
- Round One: Wednesday 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Heavy rain, intense lightning, wind gusts of 40+ MPH, isolated tornadoes are possible but threat is very low.
- Round Two: Thursday morning 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A line of brief rain and thunderstorms producing downpours, gusting winds of 35-40 p.m., and the potential for isolated tornadoes primarily in Northeast Mississippi
Stay weather aware Wednesday night and Thursday and be sure to keep your cell phones and tablets fully charged in the event of widespread power outages. Download the WMC FIRST ALERT WEATHER app to your smart phone or iPad.
