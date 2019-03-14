Windy and warm weather gives way to colder temperatures

A mostly sunny sky expected through sunset with temperatures falling from the low 70s into the 60s by evening. Expect windy conditions with gusts to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Low: 44.
FRIDAY: Expect some clouds early in the day, especially along and north of I-40. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. We will have cold conditions on Friday night with lows in the lower to mid 30s.
WEEKEND: It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and lows in the 30s. Thankfully, it will be a sunny weekend so you can spend some time outside. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs near 60.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will also be dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Some clouds may arrive Wednesday with just a small chance of a shower. It will stay cool but dry for the end of next week.
