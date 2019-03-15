Bridge card game championships come to Memphis

In fact, you can learn the card game in one day during the spring tournament. On Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. you can take a five-hour course that’s especially designed for newcomers and veteran players who need a refresher. You’ll learn from ABCL accredited teacher Patty Tucker. The fee is $20 when you pre-register online or $25 at the door with textbooks and refreshments included. All the action starts at the Memphis Convention Center Thursday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. and stretching all day until 11:30 at night! In addition to free lessons and celebrity speakers, bridge players will enjoy insights from tournament directors and instructors who will help hone game-playing skills.