Disney reinstates James Gunn as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ director

(CNN) - In a stunning reversal, Disney has rehired James Gunn to direct "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
He was fired last summer after several troubling tweets he wrote years ago resurfaced.
The tweets made references to pedophilia and molestation. Gunn characterized them as crude jokes.
In a statement after he was fired, Gunn said "All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be."
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast stood behind Gunn after he was fired.
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper issued an open letter asking for the filmmaker to be rehired.
It's unclear when “Guardians 3” will be released, but Gunn previously said it would open in 2020.
