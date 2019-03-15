A dry pattern taking shape

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs again near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.