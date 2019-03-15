A dry pattern taking shape

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Cool dry air is moving in behind a cold front and will be in place for the next several days giving the Mid-South a much needed time to dry out.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: W 5-15 LOW: 44
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: NW 10-20 HIGH: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: N 5 LOW: 36
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs again near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
