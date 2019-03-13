Find your new love with help from your refrigerator

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Olive you from my head tomatoes!
Dating apps are a dime a dozen(eggs), but a new app has hit the market where the inside is all that counts.
It might sound cheesy, but Refrigerdating, unlike traditional apps such as Tinder and Bumble, will help Kraft singles find their soulmate based on the contents of their refrigerator.
It works just like Tinder. You upload a photo of the inside of your fridge, letting “the world know what kind of person you are,” enter your name, age, gender, and city. Then type in the gender and age ranges of those you are interested in dating. Add a short bio and now you can swipe right to say “Let’s get cooking” or left to say “Not my taste”.
