5 Great Things: 250 people become U.S. citizens in Memphis; Pie shop named best in state

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One great thing we can look forward to is sunny skies this weekend. Before we get into the weekend, let’s take a look back at five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Mid-South Grammy nominees and winners were celebrated for their talents. Among those honored at Lafayette's were"Dr. Dave" Evans and Victor Wainwright.
250 people, from 44 different countries became America's newest citizens in the Bluff City. They all took part in two naturalization ceremonies at Benjamin Hooks Library.
O'Taste and See on Brooks Road was featured by USA Today for its amazing pies. After selling pies for 30 years, Barbara Jackson's pies were named the best in Tennessee.
Bartlett is getting closer to erecting a monument to honor First Responders. The monument will be built at Appling Lake and families can buy brick pavers to specifically honor a first responder.
If you missed your chance to buy Girl Scout cookies, you are in luck! Girl Scouts Heart of the South is extending sales in the Mid-South after days of rain dampened sales. You have until this Sunday to snag you some more cookies!
