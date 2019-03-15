Great weekend weather

Dry air is firmly entrenched across the Mid-South and will remain in place for the next several days.
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: N 5 LOW: 36
SATURDAY: Sunny WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: N 5 LOW: 37
THE WEEKEND: High pressure in the Central Plains will keep cool dry air in the area overnight and through the day tomorrow allowing for clear skies and below average temperatures. Winds briefly shift south Sunday making for a sunny and more seasonable day with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders