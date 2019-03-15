Great weekend weather

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.